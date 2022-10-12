SWANTON — Friends and family are coming together this Saturday to support longtime Swanton first responder, Ashley Chevalier.
Diagnosed with breast cancer in August, Chevalier was a AEMT with Missisquoi Valley Rescue for 12 years. On Saturday, Oct. 15, a spaghetti dinner at the Swanton Village Municipal Complex will raise money for her medical expenses.
Hannah Centabar said the idea for the dinner came from a shared desire to care for Chevalier in the way she has cared for the community.
"Ashley has dedicated her energy, time and love to her community, but she is so much more. Ashley is a wife, mother and tremendous friend," Centabar said. "When Ashley was diagnosed with breast cancer, we all wanted to do something to help our friend and family."
Chevalier is also the president of the Swanton Fire Auxillary and a mother of five kids.
Between 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, volunteers will be dishing out plates of spaghetti and roll for $10 each. A bake sale will offer up some sweet treats. The meals are takeout only, and all payments must be made with cash.
To keep wait times down, community members looking to buy a plate and support the cause are encouraged to RSVP for a time slot on the event's Facebook page.
