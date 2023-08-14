BERKSHIRE — Cooking with sun-ripened produce is one of the best parts of summer.
That’s why Dubs Farm, Northern Tier Center for Health and Healthy Roots Collaborative teamed up last Thursday to host a free garden cooking workshop for Vermont Open Farm Week.
Under a bluebird sky, Julie Wright and Marc Webb of Dubs welcomed nearly 20 guests to walk through their garden and help pick an abundance of vegetables. Miranda Henry, healthy choices coordinator at NOTCH, then got everyone involved in cooking up the harvest for a picnic-style lunch.
The simple menu included an heirloom tomato salad, steamed kale and Italian pole beans, cucumber dill salad, grilled Dubs chicken and a blueberry cobbler.
Starbuck Hinzman, who brought her four kids to the event, said they buy from Dubs at the Montgomery Farmers Market, so it was exciting to see first-hand where the food comes from.
“We do homeschool, so this is a great opportunity to get out and learn in the community,” Hinzman said.
Dubs Farm opened as a poultry farm in 2022. Wright and Webb raise chickens and turkey and process about 100 chickens every week. The farm also has a large vegetable garden, which supplies fresh produce for 10 CSA subscribers — some through the NOTCH — for 20 weeks a year.
Wearing knee-high rubber boots, Wright led the group on a tour of the garden, pointing out ripening black tomatoes, blooming zephyr squash and newly-sprouted hot peppers.
Broccoli plants were beginning to shoot up out of the ground, and carrot and beets were not yet poking through. Kids dug their hands into the plants searching for wax beans and eggplants, and adults listened intently to Wright’s insights into process and success.
Tomatoes, she said, have been difficult to grow this year due to heavy downpours and overcast skies. She’s hoping to partner with a fellow farmer next year to grow tomatoes inside his greenhouse where they’ll stay hot and protected.
Donna Dzugas drove all the way from Westmore to attend Wright’s chicken processing workshop earlier in the day. The garden cooking class was an added bonus.
“I want to learn to do all this stuff so I can be a real homesteader,” she said.
After the garden tour, Henry recruited volunteers to help her prepare lunch. Kids were given training knives to cut squash, and Anna Bombard was handed the recipe for the tomato salad.
An Italian immigrant who has resided in St. Albans for decades, Bombard made quick work of chopping the tomatoes and onions, seasoning the dish with a heavy hand of salt to bring out the bright flavors.
Henry conducts classes like this one across the county at food shelves, libraries and NOTCH’s Main Street Market, but Thursday’s event was her first time teaching outdoors.
Standing behind the hot plate, she talked about the importance of eating a “rainbow” of fruits and vegetables to get a variety of vitamins and nutrients.
When everything was ready, guests gathered around the table to make themselves a plate — Dubs’ fresh vegetables creating that all-important “rainbow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.