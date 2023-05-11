The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer in Franklin County, making it a great time to explore what the region has to offer.
The Northwest Vermont Farmers’ Market kicks off this Saturday, May 13, bringing together growers, makers and producers in St. Albans’ Taylor Park. Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will continue every Saturday until Oct. 28.
The St. Albans Bay Farmers’ Market starts Thursday, June 1. Enjoy live music and shopping along Lake Champlain from 4:30-7:30 p.m. until Sept. 1.
Can’t wait to start supporting local farmers? Every month this season, the Messenger will feature 5 Franklin County farms selling delicious produce, meats, cheeses and more.
This farm in Alburgh grows a variety of fruits and vegetables on its 130 acres of land. The farm is overseen by the seventh generation of farmers to work the land, Heather Darby and Ron Hermann.
The farm has a produce stand during the growing season that offers broccoli, kale, pumpkins, strawberries and other crops depending on what is in season. The farm also has an apiary that produces honey year-round and the bees help pollinate the crops.
The farm stand is located between the The Alburgh Jolley convenience store and Alburgh Welcome Center on North Main Street. Darby Farm also has a CSA, which provides customers with fresh crops over the growing season in return for an initial investment.
At the border of Cambridge and Fletcher, Boneyard Farm produces pork, chicken, eggs and vegetables year round. Farmers Hannah and John Doyle purchased the farm in 2021 and have been working the land ever since.
The farm has a CSA program for its vegetables and can be found at the Jericho Farmer’s Market. The farm also sells jams and chutneys such as Strawberry Mint Jam and Plum Cardamom Jam, which can be eaten at their peak of freshness even in the winter.
In East Fairfield, Does’ Leap makes goat cheese, kefir, pork and goat sausage. The farm has been in the area since 1997.
The farm work is done by draft horses that help spread manure and create hay and Border Collie dogs that help herd pigs and goats to be milked and to the pastures to eat.
The farm store is open everyday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and sells goods from the farm and from other Vermont producers. It is located at 1703 Route 108 South.
The farm offers pick-up on Fridays in a variety of locations in Franklin County. Simply order what you like and then pick up at St. Albans Park and Ride at 9:25 a.m., Georgia Maplefields at 9:35 a.m. and Fairfax United Church at noon.
This farm in Fairfield provides organic milk and grass fed beef to the community and beyond. Some of their milk is sold to the Organic Valley Cooperative and some of it is turned into farmstead cheese.
Cheeses sold include Swallow Tail Tomme, a raw milk cheese made in small batches and Tom Tom which is short aged and rich.
Stony Pond Farm also has a New Farmer Program with mentorship and access to farm resources for those interested in starting their own farming enterprises.
In Franklin County, Stony Pond Farm farmstead cheese can be bought at Steeple Market in Fairfax and Wood Meadow Market in Enosburg Falls.
At this Swanton farm, you will find a variety of seasonal vegetables and fruit such as strawberries and tomatoes. The farm also grows a variety of perennial flowers, herbs and other plants in its greenhouses.
Stop by the farm stand at 599 St. Albans Road for some fresh produce and flowers. The farm stand is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday until Oct. 31.
Hudak Farm also accepts compost from the community including yard waste, food scraps and brush. Learn more about that here.
