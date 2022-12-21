ST. ALBANS — What started as a personal creative outlet for Nikki Connolly has become a delicious way of connecting with others.
“I was baking for my family and my colleagues, and then word got out,” she said smiling, seated at her kitchen table.
Two years ago, Connolly started French Hill Sweets, a part-time at-home baking business that has brought frosted smiles to local birthday parties, weddings and baby showers. Customers order custom creations — like a space-themed cake or a garden of cupcakes — through her Facebook page.
This holiday season, she was busy baking peppermint candy cane cookies, twisting the red and white dough just so. Gingerbread cupcakes were lined up across her wide kitchen counter, awaiting a dollop of eggnog frosting.
Connolly started baking decades ago, when she moved into her own apartment for the first time. She taught herself everything she knows, experimenting with cookies and cupcakes before bringing them to share with her colleagues.
“I remember I made these orange creamsicle cupcakes, and I brought them to work, and everyone was like, ‘These are the best cupcakes I’ve ever had.’ That’s when I realized I could keep doing this,” Connolly recalled.
She’s always been artistic, she said, stemming from her days in Art Club at Missisquoi Valley Union High School. Cake making and decorating quickly became a natural extension of the sewing, drawing and card-making she was already doing.
A husband, three kids and a house on French Hill later, Connolly is happy to help make special celebrations just a bit sweeter.
This summer, while she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, she whipped up cupcakes for a local wedding, with flavor combos to crave for: white chocolate and buttercream, vanilla and strawberry, chocolate and peanut butter, vanilla and maple bacon.
She also enjoys helping kids make their dessert dreams come true.
“I did a cake for a little girl who had drawn a picture of what she wanted, and I recreated everything from the color to the cake topper,” she said. “And I do special frosting for a diabetic boy who lives up the hill.”
Buttercream is her specialty, and she uses local ingredients when she can, including eggs from her own chickens. When she needs decorating inspiration, she turns to Pinterest and the Food Network.
Her family gets involved too. Her older daughter enjoys making cookie batter and her son gets excited about delivering banana bread to the neighbors. Their favorite job though, is taste testing.
Though Connolly doesn’t plan to turn French Hill Sweets into a full-time job any time soon, reviews on her Facebook page use words like “spectacular,” “beautiful” and “delicious.”
“My husband wants me to push myself and do more, but I like to keep small and simple,” she said.
Orders can be placed on her Facebook page, and cakes and cupcakes are priced based on the detail and quantity.
