ST. ALBANS — If you’ve been to Nelly’s Pub & Grill recently, you might have noticed a new plaque on display in the dining room.
Earlier this month, Nelly’s was awarded the “Best Maple Menu” by diners and the organizers of the 2022 Vermont Maple Festival.
While the maple cooking contest has been a staple of the festival for decades, event organizer Kaye Mehaffery added a “Best Maple Menu” item this year so local restaurants could participate.
Throughout the month of April, diners tasted and voted on maple menu items at seven area eateries: Maple City Diner, Green Mountain Cafe, Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, Nelly’s Pub & Grill, The Main Squeeze, Red House Sweets and The Traveled Cup.
Menu items were scored on a scale of 1 to 10 for appearance, creativity, maple flavor and quality.
“It just sort of breathes a little new life into the cooking contest and broadens it a little,” Mehaffey told the Messenger prior to the event. “It helps us to round out the festival, but it will also benefit [the restaurants].”
Across the city, 223 diners cast their ballots, and the Sugar Shack Mac at Nelly’s came out on top. The mac & cheese was topped with slow-cooked pulled pork and a maple bourbon glaze.
As one diner wrote on their scoresheet: “This is the best Mac ‘n Cheese I have ever tried.”
Diners also commended the maple menu items at the other participating restaurants.
According to a Traveled Cup customer, the maple scone and maple latte were “to die for.”
At Mill River Brewing, the maple corn muffins paired well with any meal, and at the Green Mountain Cafe, the maple bread pudding served as a delicious housemade dessert.
One customer told the Maple City Diner to never stop making the maple shake, maple pie and maple poutine.
“They are 1 million % amazing,” the customer said.
Customers also liked the maple and ginger combo of the Main Squeeze’s Pamtastic Smoothie, and the maple bun and maple cheesecake at Red House Sweets were unsurprisingly delicious.
“With the somewhat abbreviated festival, in this comeback year, organizers appreciated the community-wide maple promotion effort,” Mehaffey wrote in a letter to the participating restaurants. “I was pleased to recommend your fine restaurants … to those who wanted to sit and relax with family and friends over good food.
Mehaffey said the restaurant category of the maple cooking contest will continue next year, and she looks forward to seeing more “Best Maple Menu” plaques throughout the city.
