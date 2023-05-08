ST. ALBANS — Kaiju Kitchen is the winner of the 2nd Annual Vermont Maple Festival Best Maple Menu Contest, as awarded by the dining public.
The Center Street restaurant creatively worked maple into beverages and main dishes which traditionally do not include this Vermont staple. Congratulations!
Twelve St. Albans food/beverage-serving businesses participated throughout the month of April, asking diners to serve as judges.
Competitors included: Mill River Brewery/Smokehouse, Mill River Taphouse, Green Mountain Cafe, Maple City Diner, The Traveled Cup, Red House Sweets, Catalyst Coffee Bar, Nelly's, Off the Rails, The Drake, 14th Star Brewery and Kaiju Kitchen.
A total of 781 votes were cast and counted, almost quadrupling last year's tally. The winner was then determined by scoring which considered favorability rating and number of votes cast. No one scored less than 92%, which should be a source of pride for each competitor.
Diner comments were detailed, complimentary descriptions of specific foods, with high marks for service and frequent requests that maple specialties become permanent menu items.
Dining experiences were often summed up in one word - “Terrific,” “Fantastic,” “Awesome,” “Delish,” “Yummy” and “Delightful,” were a few of the enthusiastic responses.
Following are some of the noteworthy comments for each business.
Off the Rails: Maple Jalapeno Margarita - ”Tastes like Mexico, with Vermont flavor!”
Kaiju Kitchen: Maple Milk Tea - “Pleasant, balanced maple flavor; cute packaging: fresh taste.”
Mill River Taphouse: Sugar Shack Pizza - “Maple syrup with the jalapenos offset each other perfectly!”
Red House Sweets: Maple Bun - “The best! Moist, airy dough, topped with flavorful maple icing!”
Green Mountain Cafe: Maple Bacon Cheddar Burger – “Great burger/ Great service!”
Catalyst Coffee Bar: Iced Maple Latte - “There's no better in all the land!”
The Traveled Cup: Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding - “Perfectly balanced flavors. Delish!”
Maple City Diner: Maple Iced Coffee, Maple Bacon Chicken, Maple BBQ Pork - “All extremely good; well presented and tasty. Everyone was very friendly.”
Mill River Brewery: Maple Dumpling - “Hands down, the best maple dessert ever! Get it with maple bacon ice cream.”
Nelly's: Maple Ribs – “Fall off the bone great!”
The Drake: Maple Bourbon BBQ Wings - “Crispy, great sauce flavor!! Maple BBQ = new favorite.”
14th Star: Naked Maple – “Extremely smooth and tasty. Should be on the menu all the time!”
As the winner of the Best Maple Menu Contest, Kaiju Kitchen will be awarded an engraved plaque and a gallon of pure Vermont maple syrup. They join last year's winner, Nelly's, for this recognition.
Congratulations to all 12 businesses who carried the maple theme beyond the festival boundaries and into the evening hours, enhancing the maple experience for visitors and locals alike.
Look for most of these eateries to return next year, joined by some newcomers, for the 2024 contest.
