ST. ALBANS CITY — Kaye Mehaffery “can’t put a number” on the years she’s been the organizer of the Vermont Maple Festival’s Cooking Contest. She guessed it’s probably been at least 25.
On Thursday evening in St. Mary’s Parish Center, she was again bustling about the festival’s exhibit hall, organizing score sheets, displaying winners' ribbons and corralling judges.
The 2022 Cooking Contest, on again for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, received 34 entries in six categories: Cakes; Pies/Other Desserts; Pickles, Preserves, Sauces & Dressings; Breads; Maple, For the Health of It; and Youth (ages 14 and under).
Each dish entered must contain a significant amount of Pure Vermont Maple syrup, sugar or cream.
While the total number of entries this year was lower than the over 50 of years’ past, Mehaffey told the Messenger she felt lucky to have received this many — from both veteran and first-time participants — given the circumstances.
The submissions came from home cooks and bakers across the county and were creative and diverse. Maple streusel muffins, bread and butter pickles, maple bacon cornbread, apple walnut bread, maple bourbon pecan pie and gluten free maple fudge blondies were just a few of the dishes filling the room with a sweet scent.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the entries were judged by seven agents from Co-operative Insurance Companies, the contest’s sponsor. While this was agent Pam Berube’s first year as a judge, it was Martha Noel’s twentieth.
“It’s so fun to be back here after two years of not having it,” Noel said. “It’s just such a happy occasion, and I love being a part of it.”
In addition to winners in each category, three special awards were given out. The Patty Cross Commendation is awarded to the cook who enters multiple (two or more) products that the judges recognize for quality and creative presentation, and the Vermont Maple Festival Rising Star Award is presented to a first-time cooking contest entrant, as determined by the judges.
The individual category winners compete for the title of “Vermont’s Best Maple Cook,” who receives a sash, an engraved plaque and has the honor of being presented in the 2022 Festival Parade.
“That would be really good on a burger,” judge Tiffani Degree said, pulling a spoonful of Maple BBQ Sauce away from her lips.
“Hell yeah, 100%,” judge Allen Sanford replied.
As the judges moved their way around the spread of maple-infused dishes, other bits of commentary could be heard.
While a few of the cakes were too dry or too sweet for Noel and her judging group, the Maple Pecan Mini Cheesecakes were a stand out.
“That’s the best thing I’ve had,” Noel said, pointing her fork at her empty plate.
At the other end of the table, Berube and Annette Hannah were impressed with the creativity, flavor and presentation of the entries in the Youth category.
“A kid made that?” I can’t believe it,” Hannah said.
