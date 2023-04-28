ST. ALBANS — It was a dinner of sweets and treats Thursday night for the judges of the Vermont Maple Festival’s Maple Cooking Contest.
The contest’s sponsor, Cooperative Insurance, sent along seven judges, who dined on maple bourbon pecan cake, donut muffins, maple chili bread, cream puffs, maple sesame marinade and more.
The agents huddled in small groups in St. Mary’s Parish Hall to taste the entries. Kaye Mehaffey, the contest’s organizer, said there were 45 submissions this year, up from 34 in 2022.
Cooks from across the county and state submitted in six categories: Cakes; Pies/Other Desserts; Pickles, Preserves, Sauces & Dressings; Breads; Maple For the Health of It; and Youth (ages 14 and under).
Dishes entered must contain a significant amount of Pure Vermont Maple syrup, sugar or cream, and are given a score of 1-10 on qualities like appearance, "prominence of maple," texture, flavor and conformity to contest rules.
In addition to winners in each category, three special awards are given out each year. The Patty Cross Commendation is awarded to the cook who enters multiple (two or more) products that the judges recognize for quality and creative presentation. The Vermont Maple Festival Rising Star Award is presented to a first-time cooking contest entrant, as determined by the judges.
The individual category winners compete for the title of “Vermont’s Best Maple Cook,” who receives a sash, an engraved plaque and has the honor of being present in the 2023 maple festival parade on Sunday.
Among the judges were veteran taste-testers like Martha Noel and Annette Hannah, while participation was a first for others, like Nick Southworth and Dan Hannah.
“She’s always talked about what a good time she’s had coming up here to do this,” Dan Hannah said, gesturing to Annette. “I thought it would be a fun opportunity this year.”
