THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
227 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN
ST. LAWRENCE
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHEAST VERMONT
CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE,
BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CANTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE,
CROWN POINT CENTER, DUANE CENTER, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND,
JOHNSON, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA,
MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG, PARADOX, PARISHVILLE,
PAUL SMITHS, PLATTSBURGH, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND,
SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH COLTON, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS,
ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
