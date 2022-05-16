Northwest Farmers Market 2022

A shopper browses the pickled vegetables and eggs available from Froggy Brook Farm at the Northwest Farmers Market on May 14 in St. Albans. 

 Bridget Higdon

ST. ALBANS CITY — The Northwest Farmers Market kicked off its summer season on Saturday in Taylor Park. 

More than 30 vendors selling everything from maple and early season vegetables to crafts, flowers and canned and baked goods lined the sidewalks.

SisterSpeak, an indie-pop group from Canada, provided live entertainment. 

The farmers market will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 29. See the 2022 season's full list of vendors here. 

GALLERY: Northwest Farmers Market: May 14, 2022

