Paisley Derby bobs for apples, and wins at the Richford Harvest Festival, Oct. 2.  

 Kate Paquette

RICHFORD — Artisans of all kinds showed off their goods on Sunday at the Richford Harvest Festival. 

Organized by the Richford Recreation Committee, the festival took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Davis Park. 

Backdropped by live music from Jerborn, event-goers took part in hay wagon rides, checked out the bouncy house, ate wood fired pizza and tasted maple products. 

On the spot, Silas and Eli Martin pressed apples using their family's cider press. Kathy Berger sold her pickled goods and Katrina Flower served up baked goods from her Enosburg bakery, Flower to Flour.  

Other vendors sold homemade jewelry and local photography, handmade ornaments, curated antiques, delicious cookies and pies. Kids bobbed for apples and painted pumpkins.

