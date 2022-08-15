EAST FAIRFIELD — Wearing a tie-dye shirt with the words “Dairy in the Classroom” printed on the back, Linda Stanley stood in the pasture looking further afield.
“They are just over that knoll,” she called, pointing to the Jersey cows she cares for.
Local parents and kids, as well as out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, pulled out their phones to take pictures and craned their necks to see.
Established in East Fairfield in 1983, Paul-Lin Dairy is the work of Paul and Linda Stanley and their two daughters, Ellen and Claire. Home to 16 Jersey cows, brown bovines that are high-value for their butterfat, Paul-Lin is, as Linda says, “not your average dairy farm.”
“That’s the way I start every tour,” she said. “We’re small, tiny really.”
On Thursday last week, Linda and her daughter Ellen welcomed visitors to their land on Lawyer Road as part of Vermont’s Open Farm Week.
Started in 2015, the multi-site event is organized by the Vermont Farm to Plate Network, which includes groups like University of Vermont Extension, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and the Vermont Fresh Network.
At tours across the state, the public gets a chance to learn about Vermont farms and local agriculture and Open Farm Week is an opportunity for those farms to learn about hosting visitors. Many participants are not regularly open to the public, but are interested in the possibility of offering agritourism experiences, according to the Farm to Plate Network.
UVM Extension, Shelburne Farms and the Vermont Fresh Network provide technical assistance to interested farms to help with planning, farm safety and marketing.
This was the first time the Stanleys participated in Open Farm Week — thanks to Ellen’s encouragement — but Linda is no stranger to giving farm tours.
Every year since 2006, she’s hosted first-graders from Enosburg Elementary School. She gives them a look at the rolling green pastures and the 1850s milking barn and demonstrates how to make butter in a jar.
Linda has also opened the farm up to the Fairfield Center School and the Sheldon Elementary LEAPS program. “Dairy in the Classroom,” as her shirt says, is important to her.
On Thursday, Rachel Hill and her two sons arrived from Swanton after seeing a flier for the event in the Enosburgh Public Library. Heather Moore and her son made a similar trip.
“My son wanted to come,” Moore said. “He’s decided he wants to be a farmer.”
During the Open Farm Week tour, the Stanleys taught many lessons, but the most delicious perhaps, was the story behind Paisley Scoops.
Started in 2020, Paisley Scoops is the creative work of Ellen Stanley. For the last two summers, she’s been taking her kitchen-on-wheels to farmers markets across the county, serving up the cold, sweet treat that’s made with milk from the farm.
Seated in the shade at a picnic table on Wednesday, she explained the fun she has inside her mobile trailer, turning whole-fat milk into gelato by adding sugar and heating and cooling it rapidly.
“Making up the flavors is the fun part,” Ellen said, describing her recent experiments with Nutella, mango basil and maple birch.
Sweet summer gig
After learning the ins-and-outs of farm work as a kid at Paul-Lin, Ellen now keeps herself busy with a variety of jobs — and that’s just the way she likes it.
An educator by training, she taught in four schools across three continents before returning to Vermont to substitute teach, work the after school program at Berkshire Elementary and operate the Sterling ski lift at Smugglers’ Notch.
In need of a summer gig, she was inspired to make use of her family’s dairy, which because of the Jersey cows, is rich in butterfat, an ingredient sought after for yogurt, cheese and ice cream.
Ellen landed on gelato, she said, because it was sweet, relatively simple and just felt “special.”
Now, you can find her serving up a rotating four flavors, including a non-dairy version, at five farmers markets across the region, including the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market in Taylor Park, the St. Albans Bay Market and the monthly Fairfax and Swanton markets.
She’ll also be at the Winooski Farmers Market starting Aug. 28 and at the Enosburg Fall Festival on Sept. 17.
Paisley Scoops gelato pints can also be found for retail sale at Boston Post Dairy and Wood Meadow Market in Enosburg, as well as Hudak Farm in Swanton.
Nearly 40 years of dairy
At 36 acres, Paul-Lin Dairy is much smaller than traditional dairy operations, Linda said. Sixteen cows currently graze her property and the Stanleys use practically no machinery.
On Thursday, Linda provided visitors with blue shoe covers so they could walk through the pastures without worrying about manure. She introduced them to four cows in the maternity pen, as well as Pix, a two-year-old in the “teenage” barn.
Both Linda and Paul studied agriculture at the University of Vermont, earning degrees in dairy and agronomy, respectively.
“Paul has financed my fun times for the last 40 years,” Linda said, laughing.
A soil sampler in the region for decades, Paul shared with the group the change that’s come to the farm in the last 40 years.
For more than three decades, Paul-Lin Dairy sold its milk to the St. Albans Cooperative. Now, a truck from Dairy Farmers of America, which acquired the co-op in 2019, picks up the milk every other day.
Some of the milk produced at Paul-Lin goes on to become Green Mountain Creamery’s Greek-style yogurt or your favorite Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor. Still more of it is exported internationally by DFA.
“Milk produced right here in East Fairfield goes to the world export,” Paul said.
Megan Walker, project technician at the Franklin County Natural Resource Conservation District, joined in on Thursday’s tour so she could meet the Stanleys and see what they do.
At the NRCD, she supports local farmers in soil sampling and other conservation efforts and refers them to grants and programs.
Days spent out of the office and out in the field with local producers are the best moments of her job, she said smiling.
