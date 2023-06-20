Looking for a new farm in Franklin County to support? From savory American Wagyu beef to fresh floral arrangements, these five farms have plenty of good things to smell, taste and look at that are worth the trip!
Border Hill Farm
This farm by the U.S.-Canadian border in Berkshire is known for helping other local farmers with its mobile poultry processing plant. It also raises goats for their meat and milk to create soap, yogurt, cheese and other goods.
The poultry processing operation runs from May-October and comes directly to the property of those with chickens to slaughter before providing the whole chicken in a bag ready to be cooked or stashed in the freezer. The farm also sells its own eggs.
The poultry processing operation is by appointment only and the farm sells its goat milk and other products at the Northwest Farmers Market, which takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 28.
Wandering Moose Farms
Located in Franklin, this farm is open for the season and sells a variety of locally-produced goods. Fresh eggs, frozen rabbit meat, jams, produce and baked goods such as donuts and pies are among some of the products offered.
The farm accepts cash and PayPal for these items, which are located in the refrigerator behind the blue doors to the left of the garage on site.
The farm sells a variety of baked breads and desserts to order, and can whip up a selection of dinner entrees, with advance notice. The farm’s website says that during the off season of certain fruits and vegetables 48 hours may be required in order to obtain certain ingredients.
Heart and Soil Farm
Heart and Soil Farm sells custom flower arrangements that you either pick or have picked to suit to your liking.
The Fairfield farm also offers classes in building bouquets and making sourdough bread. Wedding parties can schedule in advance to arrange their own bouquets at the farm for a restorative and enjoyable activity in nature.
Other events are also taking place this summer including a paint and clip and sip class and a yoga series. For more information or register for a class, visit www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com.
Boissoneault Beef
This farm in St. Albans Town has a variety of styles of beef for sale ranging from ribeye to loin to brisket. The farm is also known for supplying local eateries such as Bayside Pavillion and The Drake Bar and Kitchen.
While the farm originally began as a conventional dairy operation in 1971, it became a meat-only enterprise beginning in 2017.
The beef is produced without antibiotics and hormones, and cattle are fed brewer’s grain and apple pomace, which are left over as waste from local breweries.
You can buy Boissoneault Beef online at www.boissoneaultbeef.com/order-now.
Sheldon Creek Farms
If you are in the mood for American Wagyu beef then you will find what you are looking for at Sheldon Creek
Different from the original Wagyu beef from Japan, American Wagyu beef comes from cattle that are a cross breed between Japanese Wagyu cattle and American breeds. The result is described as a juicy and buttery beef perfect as a burger or a steak.
The Sheldon-based farm uses small herd sizes and mineral supplements to keep their herds healthy. Only manure is used to fertilize the feed that the cattle eat.
To learn more about Sheldon Creek Farms or purchase their meat, visit www.sheldoncreekfarms.com/collections/all. Local pick-up is available in Sheldon and St. Albans.
