ST. ALBANS — Light-bodied and easy to drink with an aroma of confectionary goods, cereal and malt. Subtle bitterness.
And wait, there’s maple flavor too.
Those are the tasting notes for the Maple City Blonde that drops this week from 14th Star Brewing Co. and Mill River Brewing. The ale is the first in the breweries’ collaborative “St. Albans Series.”
“Collaborations in the brewing world happen here and there,” said Ryan Chaffin, 14th Star’s head brewer. “But this one to me cements the fact that both breweries really do have each other’s backs.”
Just four miles apart, 14th Star and Mill River collectively help bring visitors to downtown St. Albans. Each brewery remains successful in part thanks to the other, Chaffin said. Two breweries make the area more attractive to craft beer drinkers than either one would do individually.
Mill River Brewing owner David Fitzgerald agreed.
“We really wanted to highlight where we’re from,” he said. “St. Albans has so much to offer, and together, we can help shine a spotlight on that.”
Chaffin joked the process of collaborating is “high-level stuff.”
“We sit at a picnic table. We have a few beers, some of their [Mill River’s] beautiful pizza and we throw around ideas,” he said, laughing.
Maple City Blonde was produced at 14th Star, but the plan is to rotate the brewing location for each new beer. The next collaboration will be produced at Mill River.
One of the goals of the St. Albans series is to highlight local agriculture, Chaffin said. Each new beer will feature an ingredient local to northern Vermont.
For Maple City Blonde, over 70% of the grain bill is made up of malt from Vermont Malt House and 100% of the hops are from Champlain Valley Hops. The star flavor of this ale — the maple syrup — comes from Fitzgerald & Family Farm, owned by Mill River’s head brewer Levon Fitzgerald.
Started as a small “kitchen stove” operation, David Fitzgerald said his son’s sugarhouse has grown extensively in the last decade.
This month, Mill River is looking forward to pairing the ale with new specials. A maple-pecan crusted pork chop — the brewery’s entry into the Vermont Maple Festival menu contest — would be a perfect entree to have with the beer, Fitzgerald said. A maple pizza is in the works over at the Taphouse too.
The two breweries plan to collaborate on at least three beers a year going forward. The date of 2023’s second release is still to be determined, but Chaffin said the breweries will definitely collaborate on an Oktoberfest-style brew in time for St. Albans’ 1st Annual Oktoberfest.
Slated for Oct. 1 and hosted by Nelly's Pub & Grill and the two breweries, Oktoberfest will be held at Hard’Ack Recreation Area and include food, beer and lawn games in support of local charities. The event is for ages 21 and older, and tickets are on sale now for $25.
Two release parties are planned for this week to celebrate the Maple City Blonde. A party at 14th Star is set for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and the event at Mill River is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
“We’re going to do what we do best and hang out, have a pint and chat,” Chaffin said.
