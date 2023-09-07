ENOSBURG FALLS — Maple bacon jam. Housemade pesto. Honey peach scones. Local chevre. Cheddar scallion biscuits.
Those cooked from-scratch, Franklin County-sourced items and more are on the menu this month at the newly-opened Bumblebee Bistro on Main Street in Enosburg Falls.
The bistro opened Friday, Aug. 25 and co-owner Heidi LeVell said this past Monday, Labor Day, was the busiest day yet. Located in the old Parkside Grill space, the bistro is open for breakfast and lunch six days a week.
LeVell’s 18 year-old daughter Zoe is her business partner, and the two are excited to bring what Heidi called “old-fashioned cooking with a modern twist” to Enosburg at an affordable price.
“It’s been a long time since Enosburg has had a place like this,” chef Curtis Garrow said.
The LeVells purchased the building back in December 2022 and spent the last several months renovating the first floor space. A fresh coat of white paint on the walls and ceiling brighten up the dining room, and church pews from an old wedding venue in southern New Hampshire provide functional seating.
This wasn’t the LeVells' first time flipping an old building. They purchased the old H.A. Pond Store in East Berkshire in 2017 and opened Barn Owl Bistro & Goods there in November 2021.
“It’s designed so locals have a place to go,” Heidi told the Messenger at the time.
Locally-sourced renovations
The LeVells’ intent had been for Barn Owl to be a “bistro” (as its name implies), but licensing for the venture proved difficult. Barn Owl is now mostly a general store, serving coffee, tea and pastries, and selling local art, gifts and house plants.
Bumblebee is that bistro dream realized.
A former antiques appraiser, Heidi prioritized reusing old furniture and serveware throughout the restaurant. The counter is 150 years-old and was saved from renovations at the Barn Owl. Other items came from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Swanton, including plates, lamps, utensils, glassware and kitchen equipment.
“The chairs came from Franklin, stacked high in the back of our truck during a rainstorm,” she said.
Above the doorway to the kitchen, a mural of leafy-green houseplants decorates the wall, painted by Heidi’s other daughter Elinor Hoerner, an art student at the University of Vermont.
“We said we wanted something with houseplants, and she had it done in five days,” Heidi said.
Other walls are decorated with photography by Jessica Remmey from the Champlain Islands. Her landscape scenes are spot lit by the gallery lights the LeVells had installed. The featured artwork will change every month to showcase a different local artist.
What’s cookin’
Back in the kitchen, chef Curtis Garrow is making his own maple bacon jam to slather on eggs and sandwiches.
A 2006 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School, Garrow earned a degree from the New England Culinary Institute before taking a job at Four Seasons Hotel in Washington D.C. He moved back to Vermont a decade ago and has worked as the kitchen manager for The Skinny Pancake in Burlington and as the chef at Vespa’s Pizza Pasta & Deli in Essex Junction.
When Garrow saw the LeVells’ job posting for a breakfast and lunch chef, he jumped at the chance to come back and cook for his hometown.
“It’s really exciting to cook in Enosburg again,” he said. “I actually worked in this building as a high schooler when it was Pomodoro’s.”
Garrow’s favorite item on the breakfast menu is the huevos rancheros skillet ($14.25), which features his homemade chorizo (using spices from Brave Little Spice Company in Bakersfield), two eggs any style, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn and avocado smash.
“It’s just full of bright, vibrant flavors,” he said.
Served until 11 a.m., breakfast options also include omelets, benedicts and potato skillets, along with sweeter options like pancake stacks and French toast with fresh fruit.
Breakfast sausage from Breezy Acres Farm in Montgomery is featured in the biscuits and gravy ($10.75). Enosburg-based pastry chef Gail Ovitt makes special cheddar scallion biscuits for that dish, as well as scones, muffins, cakes and pies that are served from the bakery case.
Bumblebee’s maple syrup comes from Whitney Family Farms in Richford.
The most popular item on the lunch menu is the turkey maple bacon melt ($11), with sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, that housemade maple bacon jam, baby spinach and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough.
Other delicious-sounding lunch items include Korean fried chicken, BBQ pulled pork, mac and cheese and Greek salad.
While sit-down table service is offered at the bistro, Heidi said they offer take-out, which has already been a popular option for customers.
Looking to the future, the LeVells are hiring for a dinner chef and hope to start offering dinner service later this month.
The bistro will also soon be available to rent for private parties, like birthdays, office get-togethers or meetings.
“We can’t thank the community enough for their outpouring of support so far,” Garrow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.