NORTH HERO — Every morning, Jason Hanny wakes up and can’t believe where he works.
“I kid you not,” he said, seated in the sunny dining room of Shore Acres. “I look out the window and I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe I’m here.”
Hanny is the general manager of the North Hero inn and restaurant situated on a sprawling shore of Lake Champlain, the water glistening in the early summer sun.
“This place still floors me,” he said.
Hanny, along with owners Neil and Kelly Gillespie, took over Shore Acres in 2020, and for the past few years has been working to update the resort to make it more accessible and attractive to both tourists and locals alike. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted some of those plans, but this summer, Hanny and his staff are ready to rock and roll.
Among the new things this season: a bustling lakeside bar, Sunday brunch and a swath of community events.
“Everybody's been gearing up for this year,” Hanny said.
Events for everyone
Noticing a lack of community-centered events on the islands, Hanny promoted Shore Acres bartender Maddy Roberts to community events manager.
Roberts has worked at Shore Acres in one way or another since she was 14 years-old and is excited to launch a full calendar of events this summer.
“There's a lot of things this community needs as far as entertainment and things to do, and we have one of the only pieces of property on the islands that can handle the parking and that can handle the volume,” Hanny said.
That idea was exemplified earlier this season when Shore Acres hosted a Memorial Day weekend block party, featuring a bouncy house, face painting and fair-style food. Folks turned out in droves to enjoy lakeside family fun.
“We both really care about putting on fun things; it’s a passion of both of ours,” Roberts said. “His [Hanny’s] knowledge of the industry and me being on this property for so long makes us a good team.”
Coming up on June 10 is the resort’s pride event, which will feature live music from Bettenroo and fun activities for families. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Outright Vermont and the Pride Center of Vermont.
Labor Day weekend is set to be a whirlwind of artistic performances. On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Vermont Philharmonic will return to the south lawn to perform a concert backdropped by Lake Champlain.
On Monday, Sept. 4, “Broadway on the Green” will bring together professional actors to perform a compilation of musicals and to share stories from the stage.
Along with one-off events, Shore Acres has repeat and weekly offerings, like sunrise yoga starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 9 and trivia from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
“Parent Nights” on June 22 and July 13 allow adults to enjoy a quiet dinner while kids have supervised fun on the tennis courts. This is a new offering for 2023 that Roberts is hopeful will make dining out more accessible.
Lakeside dining
Under the direction of executive chef Dan Rainville and sous chef Jeanette Stephens, the restaurant at Shore Acres has long-held a solid reputation for tranquil, high-quality dining.
Now, with a redesigned dining room and a more modern menu, the team is looking to draw in new customers from near and far.
Its offerings will be bolstered this month by the return of Sunday brunch, under the direction of chef Joey Russo, who Highgate residents will remember from Joey’s Junction.
Russo is bringing back his homemade sausage patties, to be served alongside entrees like fried chicken and waffles, French toast, and buttermilk pancakes.
The lunch-like options include the Monte Cristo Sandwich – ham, Swiss and mayo between two slices of bread, pan-fried and finished with powdered sugar and raspberry jam.
“It’s casual fine dining,” Hanny said. “I call it that purposely because I don't want people who come in off the boats in flip-flops or the bikes with shorts on to feel that they're underdressed.”
The biggest change at Shore Acres since Hanny’s takeover though, is the addition of Bravo Zulu, a lakeside bar and restaurant, that opened last summer.
Situated on the northernmost lawn, Bravo is a pavilion of sorts, with shades that roll up to reveal sunny views of the lake and Green Mountains. This space is more casual than Shore Acres, its vibe more party than date-night.
Visitors can take a seat at a table or the bar to enjoy frozen cocktails and appetizers or a lunch of sandwiches and pizza. This past winter, the joint’s summer menu was re-designed by executive chef James Buck and Hanny.
Tacos, poke bowls, club sandwiches and 6-ounce lobster rolls are favorites.
“Even the desserts are kind of funky, fun, novelty. Those things you grew up with,” Hanny said, pointing out the chocolate chip cookies and ice cream sandwiches.
Overall, there’s something at Shore Acres for every mood, every occasion and everyone, which is just the way Hanny planned it.
“This property was meant to be shared by the community,” he said.
