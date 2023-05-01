ST. ALBANS — On Thursday afternoon, five maple experts were in the beginning stages of a detailed and hours-long judging process.
Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist at the University of Vermont, worked the refractometer, checking syrup densities, while Jason Gagne, treasurer of the Franklin County Maple Sugarmakers Association, sorted syrups by color.
There were 105 entries this year across three categories in the Vermont Maple Festival’s maple syrup contest.
Winners were declared for “Golden,” “Amber” and “Dark Robust.” Of those three, a “Best in Show” was also selected.
But first, each needed to be transferred to an unlabeled glass bottle, so judges could review them anonymously. Dennis Chrin did this carefully with help from Rebecca Tetrault.
The syrups were then judged based on the four grading standards: color, clarity, flavor and density.
One by one, Isselhardt poured a little of each syrup onto the refractometer, checking that each syrup had the correct viscosity. Professor Mark Cannella from UVM Extension helped out by logging syrup those numbers.
Using the afternoon sunlight near the windows, Gagne organized the syrups by color, creating a beautiful spectrum of golds, ambers and dark browns.
Henry Markess, who was the maple specialist for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture for 34 years, was also present.
