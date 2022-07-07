Saturday, July 9 marks the return of an American icon of folk music to The Meeting House, Dave Mallett, one of America's true original troubadours.
In a career spanning four decades, he has recorded 17 albums, has had several hundred covers of his songs, including the American folk classic "Garden Song" [Inch by Inch] and performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the US, Canada and Europe.
He has appeared on numerous broadcasts, including National Public Radio's A Prairie Home Companion. Known for his carefully written, poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and the Muppets.
For this show, tickets are $20, and advance reservations are suggested by calling 802 827 6626.
All shows – at least through August – will start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale, or bring your own food and enjoy a picnic on our classic village green.
In case of rain, the show will be inside the Meeting House, according to current COVID guidelines. If there is a need to move indoors, the Meeting House staff strongly recommends masks.
For more information on the 2022 concert series, go to Meetinghouseonthegreen.org.
