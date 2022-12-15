FRANKLIN COUNTY — Three more sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opened today, taking it one step closer to being the longest rail trail in New England.

Sheldon to Cambridge, Morrisville to Wolcott Village and Hardwick to Danville opened for public multi-use on Dec. 15. The final remaining segment, Wolcott Village to Hardwick, is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2023.

Open for walking, biking, horseback riding and dog sledding, approximately a quarter of the LVRT’s miles are located in Franklin County, linking Swanton to the southern edge of Fletcher.

The trail is expected to be a recreation mecca and economic driver for the state and the communities it passes through.

“I truly believe the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail can be an economic boom for our district,” Kathy Lavoie, economic recovery specialist for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, told the Messenger. “It's already proving itself in other parts of the state.”

Earlier this month, the Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that it will award nearly $700,000 in grants to municipalities along the LVRT to improve trail amenities and visitor experience.

In Franklin County, projects in Swanton and Sheldon will receive funds.

Swanton was awarded $375,164 — the majority of the available funds — to build a trailhead on Robin Hood Drive, the western starting point of the LVRT. The project will include lighting, portalets, a picnic pavilion, a bike rack and bike repair station.

Sheldon was awarded $36,000 to scope the possibility of creating parking and amenities at Grist Mill Park.

Eligible applicants for this federal grant program were municipalities directly adjacent to the LVRT: St. Johnsbury, Danville, Cabot, Walden, Stannard, Greensboro, Hardwick, Wolcott, Morristown (Morrisville), Hyde Park, Johnson, Cambridge (Jeffersonville), Fletcher, Bakersfield, Fairfield, Sheldon, Highgate and Swanton.

The grants are funded by federal dollars secured by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“This is an exciting day,” stated Sen. Sanders in a Dec. 5 press release. “Since securing the original federal grant to establish the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail back in 2005, I’ve been proud to see it grow over the years into the amazing local resource it is today.”

In the same release, Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said the LVRT is the result of great partnerships and collaboration through the planning and construction of the various trail segments. He thanked the project’s contractors, S.D. Ireland, J.P. Sicard, G.W. Tatro and Dirt Tech, and the agency’s planners, engineers and project managers.