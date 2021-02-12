FRIDAY, FEB. 12 Lloyd Tyler Band Live
When: 6-8 p.m. Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans Details: Make a reservation at the veteran-owned craft brewery for this Friday for an evening of good music, good beer and good food. Visit 14thstarbrewing.com/reservations to learn more and be sure to select “The Room Indoor Seating” to reserve your table and enjoy the tunes.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Youth and Family Ice Fishing When: 8 a.m. Where: Pond Road, Fairfield Details: Join Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church on Saturday for a day of fun and fishing on the ice. Gear, instructions and guidance — as well as lunch on the grill will be provided. Dress warmly and wear a mask. If you are over the age of 16 and want to participate, a fishing license is required.
Hot Cocoa and Skate Party When: 1-3 p.m. Where: 16 Jewett St., SwantonDetails: Join Swanton Recreation for socially-distant snow activities including snow sculpting, snow painting and outdoor games at the skating rink. Masks are mandatory.
2021 Duct Tape Derby When: 1-2:30 p.m. Where: Franklin Central School Details: Create your own sled with cardboard, duct tape and wax and bring it to the school on Saturday to compete for fastest time and favorite sled design. Register for a time slot with Franklin Recreation: https://bit.ly/2ZdNYs5
ALL WEEKEND
“Love Letters Made Easy” When: Feb.12-14 Where: Virtual Details: Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier is presenting a virtual production of the play “Love Letters Made Easy” this weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch the comedic play for free live on Friday night or on demand through Sunday. Register to receive the link: lostnationtheater.org.
Help us make this calendar better. Send your events to news@samessenger.com.
