FRANKLIN COUNTY — Under my bike tires, the crunch of gravel joins the other sounds of spring in Vermont:
A red-winged blackbird flitting from one tree to another, his feathers flip-flapping. Spring peepers, their bellies in the snowmelt, chirping their loud, piercing peep. A light breeze, rustling the morning dew drops from the tall grasses.
I am pedaling my way along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, the 93-mile gravel pathway that stretches across Vermont west to east, from Swanton to St. Johnsbury. Nearly a third of those miles are in the northwest corner of the state, winding from the lakeshore of the Missisquoi Bay to the hills of Fletcher.
The LVRT is a four-season, multi-purpose recreation and transportation corridor perfect for walking, hiking, cycling, horseback riding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, dog sledding and snowmobiling.
Completed in late 2022, this is the trail’s first warm season, and already I’m waving to other people making use of it. The LVRT was a longtime dream for many, including Vermont’s governor, Phil Scott (who is known to be an avid cyclist).
“Outdoor recreation is key to Vermont’s economy and quality of life, and this trail offers exciting new opportunities,” Scott said in a statement. “There is no better time than now to get outside and enjoy all the Green Mountain State has to offer.”
A brief history
The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers broke ground on the trail in 2005. Funding was 80% federal dollars through the Agency of Transportation, with the remaining amount from town assistance, private donations and VAST’s own investment.
To accelerate its completion, the governor’s budget in 2020 allocated a total of $2.8 million that was matched by $11.3 million in federal funds.
The LVRT occupies the former railroad corridor of the St. Johnsbury and Lake Champlain Railroad, which provided a connection between Portland, Maine and Ogdensburg, NY for more than a century.
From 1880 to 1994, the railroad carried freight and served the summer tourism industry, showing passengers Vermont’s small towns and farmland, before delivering them to lakeside camps and hotels.
Today, the LVRT functions much in the same way, serving as a mode for seeing the state’s beauty and as a connector to its economic framework.
“What was just an idea for an unused rail bed has become a substantial, and still untapped, recreational asset,” Scott stated in his inaugural address. “Every town along the route has an opportunity to welcome trail users to their country store, brewery, restaurant, lodging, and that new small business that, today, is just a dream.”
The LVRT is also the connecting spine to several other significant recreation trails in Vermont and Canada, including the VAST snowmobile trail network, the Long Trail, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and the Cambridge Greenway.
Right here in northwest Vermont, the LVRT intersects in Sheldon Junction with the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, a 26.4-mile trail that extends from St. Albans to Richford.
The trails together create a kind of recreational mecca for the region, making it possible to bike Franklin County in every cardinal direction.
Sights and sounds
In early summer, the chirp of frogs gives way to the hum of tractors, which are tilling and planting the fields along either side of the trail.
Just after the Sheldon Junction Bridge, my tires thumping on its wooden slats, the trail finds the Black Creek, extending like a stray thread from the seam of the Missisquoi River.
Green fields spotted with ragweed and dandelions roll away to the left and to the right. More than a dozen cows graze near the fence, far less interested in me than I am in them.
A combination of the power in my legs and the engineering of my Cannondale takes me further south, where the peak of Smugglers Notch begins to appear on the horizon.
In recent years, cycling has become a way of life for me. It was my father’s pastime before it was mine, and therefore the bike I believe has always been there, waiting in the wings.
Cycling now is how I get exercise, build relationships and assert confidence. As a writer, it’s how I spin together thoughts that later I pen into sentences.
By bike is how I’ve seen so much of our beautiful state, how I learn about its landscapes and come to understand its people.
While I often want to ride Vermont’s gravel roads and climb to its peaks, sometimes the rail trail is what I need. On the LVRT, there are no descents long enough for me to reach for the drops, no hills steep enough to have me standing on the pedals. Instead, the trail is an undulating ribbon of subtle ups and downs you barely feel are there.
What’s even better is there are no cars to worry about, no traffic or stop lights. And there are plenty of places to stop, eat and relax.
Steps from the trail in East Fairfield, a red trailer beckons with this sign: “Ice cream, 12 flavors.” From noon to dusk every weekend, Puddledock Grill & Scoop is serving up hard ice cream cones and sundaes along with baked goods and smashburgers.
The ice cream menu is full of unique flavors, like orange pineapple, cherry bomb and maple caramel. Lean your bike against a picnic table and take a rest under the tent.
About two miles off the trail in Highgate, perfectly flaky croissants await you at the Choiniere Family Farm store. Julia Hatch, the chef behind Jubees’ Bakes, stocks the shelves full of morning buns, assorted scones and cookies every Saturday.
A short ride north from the trail in Swanton will deliver you to Maple City Candy, where the glass case is always full of handmade fudge and chocolate truffles. Stash a box of hard maple candies or bag of maple popcorn in your backpack, and be sure to stop at the window outside for a Vermont maple creemee.
Those are just a few of the places worth your while, and new businesses are bound to pop up as the LVRT gains traction with Vermonters and visitors alike.
For now, I’m just eager for the trail to remind us to slow down, to take it in, to be here — underneath the blue sky with the birds singing, in the moment and in the place we call home.
See you out there. I’ll be the girl waving at you as I pedal by.
