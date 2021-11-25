ST. ALBANS CITY — Festival of Trees returns this weekend with an extended schedule of events. The annual event has evolved from a simple gala evening with a cocktail party, dance and auction to a full festival, boasting a packed week of holiday activities and entertainment, ushering in the season with merry style.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has again forced the cancellation of this year’s fundraising gala, the festival is still raising money for Martha's Kitchen and Northwest Family Foods. Consider making a donation. Your contribution will help a local family in need.
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
November 25 - December 31
Downtown Tree Walk
Stroll downtown Saint Albans, where the Festival of Trees committee, local businesses and organizations will display uniquely decorated holiday trees in their business windows. Though the Festival ends on December 7, many trees will be displayed throughout the season. Free and open night and day for risk-free viewing. Information
November 27, 5 -7 p.m.
Downtown Tree Lighting & Fireworks – Taylor Park
Festivities begin on Small Business Saturday! The Christmas tree and Downtown decorations light up at 5pm. Santa arrives few minutes later on a fire truck! Plus, the Fire Department will build a bonfire to keep everyone warm! Traditional cider and treats served by the Saint Albans Community Arts & Festival of Trees committee. At 6pm, enjoy spectacular fireworks, sponsored by the City of Saint Albans. Information
November 29-30, 6-8 p.m.
Holiday Wreath Making Classes – St. Albans City Hall
Registration required. Registration information.
November 30, 6-7 p.m.
PJ Story Time at the St. Albans Library
Children are invited to the library for festive stories and songs!
Registration required.
December 1, 6-8 p.m.
Free Holiday Movie at Weldon Theatre
The Weldon Theatre shows a surprise, family-friendly holiday film every year.
NOTE: Proof of vaccination is required for everyone 12+. Masks are also required in the theatre. Children under 12 must beaccompanied by an adult. Information
December 1, 7-9 p.m.
Holiday Paint & Sip at Twiggs
Create a festive painting, guided by artist Katherine Hartson.
Cost: $35 Registration required, HERE
December 2, 6-8 p.m.
11th Annual Running of the Bells in Taylor Park
A festive, holiday fun run, walk or jog. Participants are invited to attach jingle bells to hats, shoes, gloves, coats, strollers, etc. to make merry noise as you move. Trophies awarded for best holiday costumes! All proceeds benefit Operation Happiness. Registration and information.
December 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Holiday Puppet Show, presented by The Traveling Storyteller – St. Albans City Hall
Ernie, the Traveling Storyteller presents the story of Alaskan polar bear,"Nanook,”in a dramatic performance for younger children. Craft project for children included. Information
December 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
8th Annual Arts & Crafts Show – St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
December 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Santa’s Workshop – St. Albans Museum
Santa will be present from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with Santa and make gifts. Information
December 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Holiday Cookie Sale – St. Albans City Hall
The First Congregational Church of St Albans holds their cookie sale in City Hall. Stock up on tasty treats for the holidays!Information
December 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tree Showcase, Dance & Musical Performances, Train & Doll Displays – St. Albans City Hall
Local dancers and musicians offer a series of public performances throughout the day to celebrate the start of the season. City Hall will be decorated for “A Traditional Vermont Christmas”.
1 p.m. - Up North Dance Studio
3 p.m. - Electric Youth Dance Company
Display of Scangus dolls, courtesy of decorator & crafter Pam Cross
Model train layout, courtesy of Jim Murphy
Crafts and gifts available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Festival’s charities.
Buy a ticket (or three) for the tree raffle – many of the trees will be available for raffle.
Please consider making a donation, or bringing a non-perishable food item. Information
December 4, 4-6 p.m.
Take-Out Dinner, presented by Martha’s Kitchen
Feast at home on a delicious meal, prepared by Martha's Kitchen, with assistance from local restaurants. Pickup dinners at Martha’s Kitchen - 139 Lake Street. Information Here
December 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
World Premiere of "Missa Pandemica: Mass in Time of Pandemic" sung by the Vermont Choral Union
First Congregational Church of St. Albans
Vermont Choral Union member Maarten van Ryckevorsel was inspired to compose the Missa Pandemica, during the Pandemic in 2020. on the program: Marques Garrett’s “My Heart Be Brave,” “The Road Home,” by Stephen Paulus, three settings of “O Magnum Mysterium”, plus other compositions of seasonal music. NOTE: All Vermont Choral Union Members are vaccinated. Masks are required for all audience members to gain entrance to this event. There will be no refunds issued to those who refuse to wear a mask. Tickets and information here.
December 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tree Showcase, Dance & Musical Performances, Train & Doll Displays, PLUS A concert by the 40th US Army Band – St. Albans City Hall
Local dancers and musicians offer a series of public performances throughout the day to celebrate the start of the season. City Hall will be decorated for “A Traditional Vermont Christmas”.
1 p.m. - Up North Dance Studio
3 p.m. - Electric Youth Dance Company
Display of Scangus dolls, courtesy of decorator & crafter Pam Cross
Model train layout, courtesy of Jim Murphy
Crafts and gifts available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Festival’s charities.
Northside Baptist Church will be selling holiday cookies!
Buy a ticket (or three) for the tree raffle – many of the trees will be available for raffle.
Please consider making a donation, or bringing a non-perishable food item. Information
December 10, 6 p.m.
Holiday Tractor Parade, presented by the Dairy Farmers of America / St. Albans Creamery & Supply
A merry display of beautifully lit farm vehicles, tractors, hayers, first responder vehicles, and more! Parade route begins at the Co-Op, winding up Federal, Lake, Main and through the City. This year there will be no pre-parade events at the store. Information
