TUESDAY, FEB. 9
Over and Under the Snow: Virtual Story Ski and Tour of NEK Winter Recreation Spots
When: 4-5 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Virtual: Join the Vermont Land Trust to explore five VLT-conserved winter recreation spots in the Northeast Kingdom and read “Over and Under the Snow” by Vermont author Kate Messner along the way. VLT AmeriCorps member Katherine will travel to a farm, forests and up a mountain to showcase the coolest spots to recreate this winter in the NEK. Register for free: https://bit.ly/3oYK3tl
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10 Vermont Student Entrepreneurship Day
When: 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Join the 12th annual Vermont Student Entrepreneurship Day free event. The agenda offers an opportunity for high school and technical school students to showcase their work as well as a chance to hear from leading experts on their stories and experiences. A panel of inspiring entrepreneurs will share their expertise followed by a Q&A. To register: https://www.vtsbdc.org/ved/
Science Stories Online
When: 11-11:30 a.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Elizabeth from the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain will read ‘A Cow, A Bee, A Cookie and Me” by Meredith Hooper live on the museum’s YouTube channel.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
5th Annual Evening of Bird Tales
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton are hosting their 5th Annual Evening of Bird Tales (COVID edition). Members of the Vermont birding community will share avian stories from their year of pandemic birding. This popular free event will be held via Zoom. Register: https://bit.ly/3oWZD8T
No-Sew Heart Pillows
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Fairfax Community Library and Virtual
Details: Make cute fleece pillows without having to touch a needle and thread! Pick up materials at the Fairfax Library on Thursday between 3-7 p.m., and then watch the instructional Facebook livestream on Friday at 4 p.m. Email fairfaxlibrarian@gmail.com to reserve materials.
