ENOSBURG – This is Enosburg’s first year with a community ice rink, and Enosburg Community Recreation is ringing in the rink with a winter festival.
This Sunday, Feb. 12, Enosburg will host a number of events scattered throughout the town including dog sled rides, a cardboard sled competition, a snowshoe walk hosted by the Enosburg Conservation Commission, and free hotdogs, coffee and hot chocolate.
Margo Longway, Enosburg Recreation’s director, said they were just looking for a way to celebrate the grand opening of the ice rink and have some fun in an otherwise dreary month.
“We really wanted to highlight the first year of our ice rink, so we wanted to make a day of it and celebrate winter,” Longway said.
The Conservation Commission will host their walk at Enosburg’s town forest, located on Longley Bridge Road, and will set out at 9 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the ice rink will have its grand opening, with free take-home craft kits provided by Enosburg Public Library and a raffle to win a sled.
Cardboard sled races will start at 1 p.m. on the Orchard Street hill, with prizes for the fastest and most creative cardboard sleigh.
From 1-4 p.m., dog sled rides will also be going out, but registration is already closed.
Handy’s Cars will be providing the food and drinks, along with sponsoring the dog sleds from Huskies in the Kingdom.
Longway said the community has responded well, with the Enosburg Rec, public library and conservation commision coming together nicely to put on a fun event for the town, along with help from the community members that helped put the ice rink together.
“It’s come together really well, and we’re looking forward to hopefully having a good turnout,” Longway said. “It’s about celebrating things we can do in Enosburg, even during the wintertime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.