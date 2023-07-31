FAIRFAX — August is here, which means Fairfax’s annual Egg Run Race is right around the corner.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, this yearly tradition will include a Kids 1K Fun Run, 5K Fun Walk, 5K Run and 10K Run. The top age-group winners, as well as the top three racers for the 5K and 10K runs, will be awarded medals, and upon registration, all race participants are entered to win a variety of raffle prizes—like Arrowhead Golf passes, a Spare Time birthday party, and a Smuggs’ Bash Badge, to name a few.
Additionally, great food will be available to be enjoyed by racers and spectators alike. There’s still time to register for the race online.
Want to participate, but racing isn’t really your thing? Volunteers are needed, too! Jobs include road marshalls, water stations, food runners, set up and clean-up. Sign up at here to help.
All proceeds will go to the Community Center Restoration Project. Check out the Fairfax Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for more details about this egg-citing event.
