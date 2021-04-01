Friday, April 2
Same but Different
When: 7:30 p.m.
Details: Christal Brown and Lida Winfield have a lot in common: They’re both Vermonters, dance artists and Middlebury College faculty members. But in some things they contrast, including their race, geographical origins and experiences in education. Brown and Winfield team up in the dance and spoken-word duet Same but Different, in which they explore their similarities and differences and comment on race, age and gender. A Q&A with the artists follows at 7:30 p.m., presented as part of the Middlebury Performing Arts Series Spring 2021 Virtual Season. Find more information at https://bit.ly/3sI81f3
Saturday, April 3
Strings and Things
When: 7:30 p.m.
Details: Traditional musical styles from Newfoundland, Québec, Ireland and France find eager ears on Saturday, April 3. The duo of Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy showcase their chops in a remote recital starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Ripton Community Coffee House concert series. Local traditional music fans may recognize singer and multi-instrumentalist Murphy and fiddler Tracy from their days in Vermont trio Nightingale with accordionist Jeremiah McLane.
Sunday, April 4
Clap your HANDS
When: 7 p.m.
Dwight & Nicole and Kat Wright & Brett Hughes bring their musical talents to an online concert and art auction to benefit Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors.
Monday, April 5
Cooking for a Cause
When: 1-2 p.m.
Details: Chef Robert Barral of Café Provence in Brandon leads a cooking class in which participants prepare chicken Niçoise. All proceeds benefit the Rutland County Restorative Justice Center and ARC Rutland Area. Go to https://bit.ly/3dsldOJ to register
