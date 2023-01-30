FRANKLIN COUNTY — Cold Hollow to Canada, a community-led stewardship and conservation group, is hosting its Winter Wildlife Tracking Workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Zoom. A recording will be shared with registrants afterward too.
CHC's community science coordinator and certified wildlife tracker Sophie Mazowita will share an introduction to winter wildlife tracking, with a focus on carnivore species like bobcat, fisher, otter and mink monitored through CHC's Keeping Track program.
Participants will learn where to go looking for tracks and signs, how to interpret a trail, gaits and behavior and tips for distinguishing tracks in the snow. Hosts will also share some new opportunities to contribute to CHC's wildlife monitoring programs and get out tracking this winter.
There’s a suggested donation of $10 to support CHC's community science and wildlife monitoring programs. Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/7u3y7ku2
