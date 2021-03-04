Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected for elevations above 1000 feet. Elevations above 2000 feet could see snow accumulations up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two distinct waves of snowfall will occur. The first will be between 7 PM this evening and 7 AM Friday morning. A brief lull is then expected before the second wave of snow occurs between 1 PM and 7 PM on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&