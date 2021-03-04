MARCH 5
Climate Action Film Festival
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: The Climate Action Film Festival presented by SunCommon brings communities together to view stories of climate action. On Friday night, five short films will be shown virtually. A $10 donation is suggested, and all donations from will support local climate action partners, New York Renews and 350 Vermont. Learn more: suncommon.com/climate-action-film-festival
UVM Lane Series
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Details: Abigail and Shaun Bengson, a composing and performing married duo, will livestream their folk-inflected songs from the UVM Recital Hall to your computer or smartphone. Tickets are $20 and are available at: uvm.edu/laneseries/bengsons
MARCH 6
Youth and Family Winter Fest
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: Join St. Paul’s Church for a fun afternoon of sledding, tubing, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Free snowshoe rentals will be available from St. Albans Recreation. Enjoy hot chocolate from the snack bar and sit by the outdoor fireplace.
Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Aerials Competition
When: 1 p.m.
Where: NBC
Details: Watch freestyle skiers from the U.S. Ski Team compete in the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International competition in Deer Valley, Utah. NBC is airing the competition at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
MARCH 7
Chill Takeover at Bolton Valley Resort
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Bolton Valley Ski Resort
Details: Join Chill, a non-profit organization founded by Jake Burton and Donna Carpenter, for an evening of socially-distanced fun at Bolton Valley. The event will feature product demos, beer, food, raffles and more. Tickets are $45 and 100% of event registration proceeds go towards supporting Chill’s local youth development programming. To register visit: chill.org/boltontakeover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.