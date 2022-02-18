John Chesarek, FNLC - 2-22-2020.jpg

John Chesarek, a member of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC)’s board of directors, releases a yellow perch caught during FNLC and Mill River Brewing’s first annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer////

HIGHGATE — The 3rd Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to inclement weather. 

Hosted by Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse the event benefits the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC).

The catch-and-release-style derby is family-oriented and held on Missisquoi Bay, near The Tyler Place in Highgate Springs.

