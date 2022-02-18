...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern
Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St.
Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western
Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison,
Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex,
Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western
Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and
Windsor.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of snow melt and observed rainfall amounts of
one half to two inches has resulted in sharp rises on many
local streams and rivers this morning. At this time the
greatest risk of minor to moderate flooding is on the Ausable
River in northern New York. In addition, minor flooding is
possible on the Mad and Winooski rivers, along with Otter
Creek. Finally, ice jam related flooding is still possible on
many streams and rivers through this morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an
inch.
* WHERE...The northern Adirondacks of New York, the entire
Champlain Valley, and portions of north central Vermont.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult road conditions this morning
due to freezing rain overnight followed by a flash freeze later
this morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain early this morning will
change over to sleet and then snow by mid-morning. Temperatures
will fall rapidly through the morning, and any standing water or
puddles will quickly become ice. Untreated surfaces will become
very slick for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution as travel will be difficult. Please
allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
