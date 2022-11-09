ST. ALBANS — On Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24, City Side Pub is serving a free turkey dinner to anyone in need during these tough times. Serving both families and individuals, everyone is invited to come and have a nice dinner with fellow community members.
The event is free, and it is being hosted to show St. Albans is a community that cares about each other. The meal starts at 3 p.m. and extends through 7 p.m.
City Side Pub is also currently accepting donations. All are welcome and will be recognized. Those interested can contact City Side Pub at 802-527-3777.
