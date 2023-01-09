Medicare presentation (agewell)

An AgeWell presentation on Medicare was held in August of 2021 in Montgomery's Pratt Hall. A representative from AgeWell is coming to Bent Northrop Memorial Library to chat about 3SquaresVT and AgeWell's services on Wednesday.

Fairfield Photogs

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: Share and learn more about photography with locals. The event is on Zoom and in-person. The Zoom link can be found at www.bentnorthrop.org/events.html 

AgeWell 3SquaresVT drop in event

When: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 11

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Details: A representative from AgeWell will be available to chat about 3SquaresVT, a government program that helps pay for food, and the services AgeWell offers for Aging Vermonters. Everyone is welcome to stop by and learn about the program even if they aren’t aging or from Fairfield.

The Power of Positivity, Obtaining Happiness in 2023

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11

Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Details: During this free presentation, motivational speaker and author Jay Cummings will share with his program for dramatically improving your life by one small change in behavior.

Blues Jam with Nobby Reed

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11

Where: Twiggs – An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans

Details: Come to the back room and listen to this free to enter jam session with Nobby Reed and his band which happens every second Wednesday of the month.

Classic Movie Night 

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, January 12

Where: St. Albans Free Library, St. Albans

Details: A 1928 silent film: Lillian Gish stars as a young woman who leaves her home in Virginia for the plains of West Texas. The unrelenting winds there only serve to reinforce her sense of loss and isolation. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free to attend, including popcorn and beverages!

Looking Ahead:

Yoga with Molly at the Library

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

Saturday Craft Kits

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Vermont Defensive Carry Course

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Hampton Inn, St. Albans

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: noon-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, 133 North Main Street, #7, St. Albans

Adult Paint Class

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Sheldon Municipal Library

 

