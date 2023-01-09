Fairfield Photogs
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Share and learn more about photography with locals. The event is on Zoom and in-person. The Zoom link can be found at www.bentnorthrop.org/events.html
AgeWell 3SquaresVT drop in event
When: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 11
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: A representative from AgeWell will be available to chat about 3SquaresVT, a government program that helps pay for food, and the services AgeWell offers for Aging Vermonters. Everyone is welcome to stop by and learn about the program even if they aren’t aging or from Fairfield.
The Power of Positivity, Obtaining Happiness in 2023
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11
Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: During this free presentation, motivational speaker and author Jay Cummings will share with his program for dramatically improving your life by one small change in behavior.
Blues Jam with Nobby Reed
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11
Where: Twiggs – An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans
Details: Come to the back room and listen to this free to enter jam session with Nobby Reed and his band which happens every second Wednesday of the month.
Classic Movie Night
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, January 12
Where: St. Albans Free Library, St. Albans
Details: A 1928 silent film: Lillian Gish stars as a young woman who leaves her home in Virginia for the plains of West Texas. The unrelenting winds there only serve to reinforce her sense of loss and isolation. This is an after-hours event - please arrive before 6 pm. Free to attend, including popcorn and beverages!
Looking Ahead:
Yoga with Molly at the Library
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Saturday Craft Kits
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Vermont Defensive Carry Course
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
Where: Hampton Inn, St. Albans
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: noon-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, 133 North Main Street, #7, St. Albans
Adult Paint Class
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19
Where: Sheldon Municipal Library
