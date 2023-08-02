Thursday, Aug. 3
10 a.m.: Grounds open
Noon: Rides Open
4 p.m.: Registration for Demolition derby and minivan mash-up
6 p.m.: Satellite Poker ($25 buy-in) in back of milking parlor
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby
8 p.m.: Bad Horsey (Starts after Demo Derby)
Friday, Aug. 4
7-11 a.m.: Breakfast at 4-H Booth
7:30 a.m.: Grounds and exhibits open
9:30 a.m.: Oxen pulling
11 a.m.: 4-H Parade
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Old Man Garage Band on the Main Stage
Noon: Rides open
1 p.m.: Food auction in homemakers building
1:30 p.m.: Antique tractor parade
2-3 p.m.: Crafts in the 4-H building
3 p.m.: Cornhole ($10 per person)
3-6 p.m.: Chris and Ericka on the Main Stage
6 p.m.: 4-H Dairy and fitting competition in pulling barn
6 p.m.: Truck Pulls
6 p.m.: Cribbage ($10 buy-in) in back of milking parlor
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Julia Parent on the Main Stage
Saturday, Aug. 5
7-11 a.m.: Breakfast in 4-H booth
7:30 a.m.: Grounds and exhibits open
9:30 a.m.: Draft horse show in show ring
10 a.m.: Open dairy show in pulling barn
10 a.m.: Antique tractor parade
Noon: Rides open
Noon: Farm stock tractor pulls (2 wheel drive)
1 p.m.: Make and take in homemaker building
1 p.m.: Arm Wrestling
1 p.m.: Kid's Coin Roundup (sponsored by Peoples Trust Company)
1:30 p.m.: Antique tractor parade
1:30-3:30 p.m.: Missisquoi River Band on the Main Stage
2:30 p.m.: Registration for 15th annual gymkhana
3 p.m.: Make and take in homemakers building
4 p.m.: Little Piggy roundup
4 p.m.: 15th annual gymkhana
4-7 p.m.: Neon Spoons on the Main Stage
6 p.m.: Satellite Poker ($25 buy-in) in back of milking parlor
6 p.m.: Tractor Pulls (Superfarm, Limited Pro, Semi Trucks, 4x4)
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Friction on the Main Stage
Sunday, Aug. 6
7-11 a.m.: Breakfast in 4-H booth
7:30 a.m.: Grounds and exhibits open
9 a.m.: Poker main event ($125 buy-in) in back of milking parlor
9:30 a.m.: Draft horse pulls
11 a.m.: Race What You Bring Registration (trackside)
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Darcy Cahill and Band on the Main Stage
Noon: Rides Open
Noon: Registration for Grady Howrigan Peddle Pull outside of commercial building
Noon: Race What You Bring (trackside)
12:15 p.m.: ATV Drag Races (trackside)
1 p.m.: Grady Howrigan Peddle Pulls
1 p.m.: Make and take in homemakers building
1-4 p.m.: Johnnie Bubar on the Main Stage
5 p.m.: Exhibits close
5:30 p.m.: Exhibits removed
All Day Events
-4-H Exhibits
-Train Rides
-Mechanical Bull Riding
-Battle Zone
-Trampoline
-Petting Zoo
