Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, and I don’t know about you, but I’ve got creemees and sun-ripened tomatoes on my mind. Long bike rides and live music. Cornhole and swimming holes.
Maybe it was the recent heat wave or my spring allergies finally subsiding, but I’m summer-ready.
Inside this week's print edition, you’ll find the Messenger’s first “Guide to Summer Fun,” a new annual special section that highlights what there is to do in Franklin County this summer.
Spoiler: there is a LOT.
You don’t need to go to Burlington or Stowe to have a good time this summer. Towns across the region are organizing community concerts, and local artists and organizations are stepping up to host workshops, classes and more.
These pages are meant to be kept, tacked onto the refrigerator or left on the coffee table, so when you’re in need of a weekend road trip or place to take the kids, our summer suggestions are close at hand.
We know this isn’t a totally conclusive wrap up. Concert dates are still being set and more events are bound to be organized. But it’s a start, and we’ll update www.samessenger.com/things_to_do with more information as we get it.
In the meantime, if you’re on your way to Jay Peak for a hike, stop into Montgomery Center for the Arts on the way. The public gallery space is set to show a variety of fine art by local makers (page 14).
To savor this short, sweet season, it’s best to spend as much time outside as possible, and that means dining in the sunshine. Check out which local restaurants have outdoor seating in our detailed round-up (page 15).
The sounds of folk, jazz and rock will return to local parks and greens in St. Albans, Enosburg and East Fairfield. See which bands are playing where and when, and check out reporter Josh Ellerbrock’s recommendations (pages 16-18).
In need of a staycation? Take a drive to the Champlain Islands and check out Shore Acres, an inn and restaurant rebranding itself as a destination for Vermonters and tourists alike (page 20).
And finally, go explore. Bike the rail trail or float down the river; hike the peaks and drive the valleys. Go out, and then come home. Unwind in the backyard with a good book. Grill something delicious. Eat fresh berries topped with cream.
That’s my plan, and I hope you’ll try it too. Happy summer!
