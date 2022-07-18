A showing of a documentary about preserving Lake Champlain will occur 5:45-8 p.m. on Friday, July 22 in the Stone Building at St. Albans Bay Park.
“No Other Lake” chronicles Jordan Rowell’s two week kayaking trip along the 120 mile length of Lake Champlain. During the film, he stops to talk to people about challenges to the future of the lake and the gifts it provides.
The film screening starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the Q&A session with the film’s creators Jordan Rowell and Duane Peterson.
Those interested are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and snacks to the event. There will be a opportunity to get involved in lake advocacy organizations after the viewing.
The event is being held by Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, the Franklin County Stormwater Collaborative and the Saint Albans Museum.
