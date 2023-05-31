DENNIS KANE MEMORIAL YOUTH RUN
When: 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 2
This run for runners age 12 and under will take place at Maple Park. Registration begins at 3:45 p.m. It’s free, it’s fun and ribbons are awarded to all participants. Refreshments to be served.
NO LIMIT TEXAS HOLD 'EM
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Lay it all on the table at the annual Texas Hold 'em Tournament. $50.00 buy-in at the Enosburg American Legion at 108 Depot Street.
SUPER BINGO
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Sponsored by Vermont Federal Credit Union, play super bingo at the tent in the park for a chance at a $250 pay out.
DAIRY BAKING CONTEST
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3
Entries must be delivered to the baking competition tent in Lincoln Park between 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. Categories include: cakes, cheesecakes, cookies and bars, breads, low fat, pies and other desserts. Entries must be made from scratch and recipes should be attached. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place in each category. Blue ribbons will receive $50 and red ribbons will receive $30. Sponsored by Community National Bank.
VERMONT DAIRY FESTIVAL PARADE
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3
Enjoy Vermont's longest parade and celebrate the area’s finest dairy displays as marchers roll through Main Street.
CHICKEN BARBEQUE
When: Noon, Saturday, June 3
Following the parade, grab lunch at the Enosburg Fire Department’s famous chicken barbeque.
ANNUAL 10K MILK RUN
When: 8:30 a.m. for walkers, 9 a.m. for runners Sunday, June 4
The course is a 6.2 mile (10k) loop along the Missisquoi River with moderate hills, offering scenic views in the heart of dairy country. Race day registration will be held in the park beginning at 7 a.m. $35 per entrant.
CHURCH SERVICE
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, June 4
Enjoy a tranquil outdoor church service in the park.
CAR SHOW
When: Noon Sunday, June 4
Check out the car show on Main Street, organized by Green Mountain Cruisers.
PEDAL PULL
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4
Returning to the festival this year is the Pedal Pull, a fun event for boys and girls ages 4-12. The children pedal a tractor dragging a weight transfer sled with varying amounts of weight. The child pulling the most weight the greatest distance wins. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the pedal pull commencing at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
YOUTH MILKING CONTEST
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4
The contest is divided into 3 age groups: 5-7, 8-10, 11-13. Starts at 2 p.m. near the Vermont Dairy Promotion Booth.
