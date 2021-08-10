Silver Brook Cabin

This small cabin in the woods is not far from a babbling brook or mountains. The nearby Connecticut River in Brattleboro is ideal for tubing or canoeing. Brattleboro is also a center of culture with its museums and galleries.

The cabin is also in a peaceful enough locale for a quiet retreat to get creative work done as well. 

About:

  • Cost: $135 per night
  • Sleeping arrangements: 1 queen bed, 1 sofa bed
  • Bathrooms: 1.5

Amenities:

  • indoor fireplace
  • dedicated workspace
  • free parking
  • fire pit

See the full listing and book your getaway here.

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

