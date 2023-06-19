Juneteenth Celebration
When: 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 19
Where: Fairfax Community Center
Details: Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the release of enslaved African-Americans held captive two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The public is invited to Fairfax’s first “Juneteenth Holiday Celebration,” including prizes for BFA-Fairfax students, free food, gifts and ice cream.
Summer Sounds: Nobby Reed Project
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 19
Where: Lincoln Park, Main Street, Enosburg
Details: The Enosburg Business and Community Association is bringing back its Summer Sounds on Lincoln Park music series. There will be food trucks on-site and a farmers market from 4-7 p.m for the first time this year.
Franklin County Young Professionals Meeting
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: At this session, discussion will include needs around professional development, and programming that would help you and your business to succeed. Bring your fresh ideas and concepts. Open to 20, 30 and 40 year-olds, employed and/or living in Franklin County. Free admission. Cash bar and food available for purchase.
Citizen Band in Taylor Park
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Where: Taylor Park
Details: The Citizen Band takes the stage in the free Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park, brought to you by Vermont Federal Credit Union. Enjoy music as you enjoy eats from Pickles Snack Shack and craft beer and beverages from 14th Star Brewery. In the case of rain, the concert may be moved to 14th Star.
Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Where: Heart & Soil Farm
Details: This class is designed for people who are brand-new to sourdough or have never worked with it. Full demonstration on the brea- making process and starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Be sure to bring your own bowl and dish towel. $42, register at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com.
Looking Ahead:
Rail City Fan Fest
When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road
Baking Booksters: Watermelon Feta Salad
When: 4 p.m. Monday, June 26
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Free Vaccination Clinic
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 26
Where: Abenaki Tribal Council Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton
Self Care and Stress Reduction in Caregiving
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street
