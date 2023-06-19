Taylor Park Concert

Messenger File Photo

Musicians take to the Taylor Park stage every Wednesday in the summer. The first concert is set for 7 p.m. June 21.

 

Juneteenth Celebration

When: 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 19

Where: Fairfax Community Center

Details: Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the release of enslaved African-Americans held captive two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The public is invited to Fairfax’s first “Juneteenth Holiday Celebration,” including prizes for BFA-Fairfax students, free food, gifts and ice cream.

Summer Sounds: Nobby Reed Project

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 19

Where: Lincoln Park, Main Street, Enosburg

Details: The Enosburg Business and Community Association is bringing back its Summer Sounds on Lincoln Park music series. There will be food trucks on-site and a farmers market from 4-7 p.m for the first time this year.

Franklin County Young Professionals Meeting

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company

Details: At this session, discussion will include needs around professional development, and programming that would help you and your business to succeed. Bring your fresh ideas and concepts. Open to 20, 30 and 40 year-olds, employed and/or living in Franklin County. Free admission. Cash bar and food available for purchase.

Citizen Band in Taylor Park

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

Where: Taylor Park

Details: The Citizen Band takes the stage in the free Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park, brought to you by Vermont Federal Credit Union. Enjoy music as you enjoy eats from Pickles Snack Shack and craft beer and beverages from 14th Star Brewery. In the case of rain, the concert may be moved to 14th Star.

Sourdough 101

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

Where: Heart & Soil Farm 

Details: This class is designed for people who are brand-new to sourdough or have never worked with it. Full demonstration on the brea- making process and starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Be sure to bring your own bowl and dish towel. $42, register at www.heartandsoilfarmvt.com

Looking Ahead:

Rail City Fan Fest

When: 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, 890 Fairfax Road

Baking Booksters: Watermelon Feta Salad

When: 4 p.m. Monday, June 26

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Free Vaccination Clinic

When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 26

Where: Abenaki Tribal Council Office, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton

Self Care and Stress Reduction in Caregiving

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation