ST. ALBANS CITY — Next month, yellow rubber ducks will once again make a splash in the Taylor Park fountain.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Rotary Club of St. Albans will host its 3rd Annual Lucky Ducky Days. A fundraiser for local charities, the event asks community members to “adopt” as many rubber ducks as they’d like for a chance to win one of 15 prizes.
“All of the net proceeds from this fundraiser go to help local charities and organizations that do community work,” Rotarian Joe Halko told the Messenger. “People who are spending money on this know that the funds are going to be spent locally.”
In the past, the net proceeds from Lucky Ducky Days have been donated to AgeWell’s Meals on Wheels Program, Samaritan House and Tim’s House, NorthWest Family Foods, the Parent Child Center at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services and Voices Against Violence and Laurie’s House.
Ducks can be purchased for $10 ahead of time online or on Saturdays at the Rotary Club’s booth at the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market in Taylor Park.
City Mayor Tim Smith will use a net on the day of the event to fish ducks out of the park fountain just as he’s done in years’ past. Fifteen numbered ducks will be caught at random and their owners will win cash prizes and gift cards.
The first duck to be drawn out of the fountain wins $1,000, the second $500 and the third and fourth $250 Hannaford gift cards.
“There's quite a few winners, so your odds are pretty good,” Halko said.
Community members can attend the drawing at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 or watch from home on the livestream from Northwest Access Television at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.