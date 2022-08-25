Braver Angels of Franklin County is hosting a meeting at 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Greg Brown Lodge at the Hard'ack Recreation Center.
The group is dedicated to having civil conversations across political divides and engaging in mutually beneficial actions. The group was responsible for initiating legislation to protect privacy in short term rentals, according to a flier obtained by the Messenger.
The group is made up of Reds (conservatives/libertarians) and Blues (liberals/progressives). The group is planning to have constructive conversations that transcend partisanship over a meal of lasagna, salad and desert.
Participants, who can be of any age, should sign up for the event here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.