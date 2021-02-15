TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Where: St. Albans City Hall Details: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CITYHALL to schedule an appointment. Each donor will receive a $10 Downtown Dollars card in a show of thanks. Webinar: Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body When: 1-2 p.m. Where: Virtual Details: Join the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and to use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Pre-registration is required: www.tinyurl.com/HLFYBB21621
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 Community Book Discussion: The Hate U Give When: 3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual Details: The Arvin A. Brown Public Library in Richford and the Vermont Humanities Council are teaming up to host a discussion of the Vermont Reads 2020 book, “The Hate U Give.” Join the conversation with Google Meet: meet.google.com/jeb-ggvn-ptp or via phone +1 414-439-0867 (PIN: 831251557). Free copies of the book are available at the library.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18 Virtual Cookbook Author Talk When: 7-8 p.m. Where: Virtual Details: Food and agriculture journalist Melissa Pasanen will join the Phoenix Book Zoom stage to talk about her new book, The Little Local Vermont Cookbook and demonstrate her recipe for Apple and Cheddar Hand Pies. Registration is free, but book purchases are welcomed and appreciated: https://bit.ly/3jNxTT6
DIY Storybook Paper Rose When: 3-7 p.m. Where: Fairfax Community Library and Virtual Details: Make beautiful paper roses out of old book pages by picking up materials at the library on Thursday. Join the instructional Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Register by emailing libraryfairfax@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.