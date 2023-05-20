ST. ALBANS CITY — Stolen signs, a vandalized camper and a loose dog: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 8:
7:24 a.m. There was a report of a sign stolen from Diamond Street.
4:41 p.m. A woman reported being threatened on Lake Street.
Tuesday, May 9:
2:51 p.m. Money was reported stolen from a building on North Main Street.
2:52 p.m. Fine china was reported stolen from a building on North Main Street.
Wednesday, May 10:
6:11 p.m. A camper was reportedly vandalized on Spruce Street.
6:55 p.m. A woman reportedly caused a disturbance on Forest Hill Drive.
Thursday, May 11:
1:45 p.m. Pots and pans were reported stolen from a building on Kingman Street.
4:10 p.m. A man and a woman were fighting verbally on Lake Street.
Friday, May 12:
5:11 p.m. A man was reportedly yelling at people on Lake Street.
5:45 p.m. A dog was reported left in a car on Lake Street.
Saturday, May 13:
12:14 p.m. A vehicle was tearing up a property’s lawn on Finn Avenue, according to reports.
Sunday, May 14:
1:17 p.m. A black dog was reportedly loose in the street on Guyette Street.
