ST. ALBANS CITY — A man looking in windows, a stolen scooter and abandoned cats: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 14:
11:01 a.m. A bike was reported stolen from a building on South Main Street.
2:29 p.m. A woman threatened her neighbor on Federal Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
5:07 p.m. A man was suspiciously lying on the ground on South Main Street, according to reports.
9:29 p.m. A car was reportedly scratched on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
5:58 p.m. A man and a woman were arguing on Congress Street, according to reports.
6:17 p.m. A man was looking into windows on Lake Street.
Thursday, Aug. 17:
10:02 a.m. There were reports of a dog in a vehicle on Federal Street.
3:47 p.m. A scooter was stolen from Lincoln Avenue, according to reports.
Friday, Aug. 18:
2:46 p.m. Two cats were abandoned on Diamond Street, according to reports.
7:53 p.m. A woman reportedly threatened a man on Hoyt Street.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
7:10 p.m. A man and a woman were reportedly arguing on Lake Street.
Sunday, Aug. 20:
12:31 p.m. A man assaulted a man on Lake Street, according to reports.
10:01 p.m. A man was locked in a business on South Main Street.
