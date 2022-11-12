ST. ALBANS CITY —A burglarized vehicle, a beaten dog and a person going through a dumpster: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Oct. 31:
12:35 a.m. A man reported seeing someone he didn’t know in his home on North Main Street.
1:14 p.m. Items were reported missing from a burglarized vehicle on Bank Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
7:43 a.m. A man was reported to be jumping out of a window on Hoyt Street.
7:58 p.m. A woman reportedly threatened to shoot another woman on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 2:
8:03 a.m. A man was beating a dog on Maple Street, according to reports.
3:22 p.m. A woman reported being knocked off her bike by a truck in the area of Lake Street and Federal Street.
Thursday, Nov. 3:
9:47 a.m. A backpack was reported found on Lake Street.
5:25 p.m. A 30-oz. blue Yeti water bottle was stolen from a store on North Main Street.
Friday, Nov. 4:
12:14 p.m. An intoxicated man was reportedly screaming outside the caller's room on South Main Street.
7:53 p.m. A person was reportedly going through a dumpster on Lake Street.
Saturday, Nov. 5:
2:12 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly broken into overnight on Brainerd Street and a bag and a wallet were taken.
5:46 p.m. A man and woman were reported to be arguing on North Main Street.
Sunday, Nov. 6:
3:50 p.m. A dog was barking loudly on Quarry Court, according to reports.
5:19 p.m. Neighbors were arguing over parking on Messenger Street, according to reports.
Monday, Nov. 7:
6:24 a.m. Someone reported a vehicle was suspiciously left in a parking lot on Lake Street.
7:46 a.m. A woman was reportedly screaming at a man and throwing items in a domestic disturbance on Ranimer Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.