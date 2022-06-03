Nationally acclaimed bluegrass band and local favorites Beg, Steal or Borrow returns to the green on Friday, June 11.
Formed in 2013, Beg, Steal or Borrow received substantial acclaim well before the release of their debut album, Old Mountain Time. Bluegrass Today proclaimed them to be a “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band” by virtue of the fact that they took home honors from regional bluegrass competitions in New York, Maine, and Connecticut.
Although they’ve noted that their initial inspiration was drawn from Old and in the Way, the seminal acoustic bluegrass outfit helmed by Jerry Garcia and David Grisman, they’ve clearly exceeded expectations by creating an impressive repertoire of original songs that boast both contemporary and archival appeal.
All shows – at least through August – will start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale, or you’re welcome to bring your own food and enjoy a picnic on our classic village green.
In case of rain, the show will be inside the Meeting House, according to current COVID guidelines. If we need to move indoors, the Meeting House staff strongly recommends masks. Feel free to call ahead for reservations: 802-827-6626.
Suggested donation is $10 at the door.
For more information on the 2021 concert series, go to Meetinghouseonthegreen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.