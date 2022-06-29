ST ALBANS TOWN — The 42nd annual Great Race has returned to town, and with it, the much-awaited Bay Day and community-wide summer celebration on Fourth of July weekend.
“I think it’s just a sense of community, coming together to have a fun day, but it also brings business to the creemee stand in the bay. It brings business to Bayside Pavilion,” St. Albans Town Public Works Director Alan Mashtare said of the annual event. “And a lot of racers come over from New Hampshire and New York, so that brings business to the hotels up in the city.”
Bay Day at St. Albans Bay on July 2 features a triathlon with kayaks in the bay, local vendors and producers and craftspeople as well as food trucks, music and sports tournaments. It’s an all-day event complete with craft brews, fireworks and an AC/DC cover band called Bon/Fire, which fires up its amps at 5:30 p.m.
“[This is just] to have a fun event in the community that helps everybody,” Mashtare said.
The Great Race Triathlon begins at 9 a.m. Anyone is welcome to sign up for the pickup volleyball tournament, and the Town Fire Department will have hot dogs and hamburgers on their grills. There may even be a dunk tank, Mashtare said, where locals can cool off their firefighters with the throw of a ball.
“There’s a little rain in the morning but it’s supposed to clear off, so it should be a great afternoon for people to listen to some music, eat some fried dough and french fries and watch the fireworks,” Mashtare said.
Along with the fire department’s culinary delights, the event will feature fried pickles, kettle corn, KC’s red hots, a taco truck, cotton candy candy apples, fresh pretzels, corn dogs and lemonade.
