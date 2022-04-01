This Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, B's Flowers in Enosburg Falls is hosting a "Fill the Trailer" event for the Guardian Angel Ministries Ukrainian relief effort.
The trailer, which will be taken to Mission Central in Pennsylvania, will be in front of the flower shop located at 303 Main Street in Enosburg Falls on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is hoped that donors will stop by, leave a donation, and help B’s and Guardian Angel fill the trailer. Financial contributions will also be accepted. One-half of monetary donations will cover transportation costs and the other half will be sent to one of two animal relief organizations working in Ukraine.
Here are the items that will be collected and are most needed right now:
- Wound care items
- Small First Aid Kits
- Band-Aids
- Gauze Rolls and Pads
- Non-Adhesive Dressings
- Alcohol Swabs/Pads
If a donor has items put together from a previously published list from Guardian Angel Ministries, they will still be accepted.
B’s Flowers and Guardian Angel Ministries hope to see everyone this weekend and help them “Fill the Trailer.”
If you would like more information, you may call Brenda at 802-933-3067.
Interested donors may also contact Guardian Angel Ministries by phone at: 802-782-4227 or by email at: timothy.stetson@guardianangelministries.org.
