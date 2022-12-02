This year, during the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count, a local group of bird-lovers will be doing a Tri-County census in parts of Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille counties. On Saturday December 17, people might see slow-moving cars and/or folks with binoculars in the Milton, Fairfax, Fletcher, Westford, Cambridge, Underhill, Jericho and Jeffersonville area.
The group invites everyone in those areas to flag us down and tell us about interesting birds they’ve been seeing in towns and fields, forests and backyards, or on rivers and lakes. All the sightings and reports will be compiled and sent to Audubon, and then it will be made available to everyone on the web.
The Tri-County group will also send a summary to local newspapers so that everyone can read about the rich bird life in our area, even in the winter. If you’re looking to participate in this year’s count, there are two ways 1) travel and count birds along a predefined route in our circle or 2) count birds on your feeder at home. If you’re interested in our routes, please email Judy at grgis@ymail.com and if you’re interested in a feeder count, please email Jason at mwongera@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.