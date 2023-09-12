ENOSBURG FALLS — The Opera House at Enosburg Falls is proud to announce the return of the Youth Talent Search.
For 20 years, between its inception in 1993 and the last show in 2013, the Talent Search was a beloved staple of the fall lineup on the historic Opera House stage. After a 10-year hiatus, former directors Sarah Jo (Willey) Marcotte and Robert Willey, along with long-time technical leader, David Stetson, and local entertainment and business leader, Shayna Sherwood, are joining together to bring it back in a new exciting format.
The Talent Search was originally conceived of and brought to fruition under the enthusiastic direction of Harry Benoit. It will appropriately celebrate its 30th anniversary this Oct. 21. The directors hope it’s back to stay as an annual event celebrating local youth talent.
Registrations are now being accepted in two youth age categories: 5-12 and 13-21. All live stage performances are welcomed. Cash prizes will be awarded in both categories thanks to the generous support of North Country Federal Credit Union.
Show information including online registration form is available at www.enosburgoperahouse.org and at the Opera House at Enosburg Falls Facebook page. Registrations are due Oct. 1.
