ST. ALBANS CITY — The fourth annual Afterglow Music Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before.
Set for Saturday, Sept. 23 at Hard’Ack Recreation Area, the festival “shines a light” on suicide prevention by raising money for local organizations.
Last year, Afterglow raised $61,000 for Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, the Vermont Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Josh Pallotta Fund and the St. Albans Recreation Department.
Organizers Andrea and Don Wells and John Holzscheiter believe the key to raising even more money going forward will be through increased ticket sales, so they have worked hard this year to plan new aspects of the event to draw even more attendees.
One way they are hoping to do so is by recruiting bigger, more unique musical acts. While local musicians will always be part of the show, Holzscheiter said Rubix Kube, an 80s tribute band from New York City, will be the 2023 headliner.
“We want to bring in unique acts or talent that people don’t normally get to see in this area,” Holzscheiter said.
Rubix Kube is known for its dynamic performances of Prince, Madonna, Devo, Pat Benatar, Journey and more. Their shows are a playlist of all your favorite ‘80s hits, and the lead singers go through several costume changes to channel various musical icons.
Rubix Kube has been joined on stage in the past by 80s legends themselves. Their list of collaborators has included: Richard Marx, Bret Michaels (of Poison), Rick Springfield, Dee Snider (of Twisted Sister) and others.
Andrea Wells encourages people to come dressed in their own 80s attire to enjoy the concert and play up the theme.
Another new aspect of this year’s Afterglow is a stronger emphasis on activities for kids. For the first time, kids ages 16 and under who are accompanied by an adult can enter for free.
“It's always been a family-friendly event, but we've definitely tried to really step up the kids' activities,” Don Wells said.
New this year will be a bouncy house, face painting and a climbing wall. The newly-built Hard’Ack playground will also be part of the event, as well as cornhole and the disc golf course.
Local bands Troy Milette and the Fire Below and Cozy will also take to the concert stage, and in between musical acts, speakers from NCSS, AFSP and the Josh Pallotta Fund will give remarks. Also taking the mic will be Peter Hawks from Flyin’ Ryan and Mark Wictorski.
“He [Mark] lost his son to suicide a year or two before we lost AJ,” Holzschieter said. “He was instrumental in helping me set myself on a different path, the one we’ve gone down now, so he’s going to tell his story.”
After Andrea Wells and Holzscheiter lost their son AJ to suicide in 2018, they started the Afterglow Foundation in his memory. The Afterglow festival is held annually on AJ’s birthday weekend, and it’s grown year after year.
The first festival in 2019 brought in $27,000 for local suicide awarness and prevention, while last year’s checks totaled $61,000. The Wells and Holzscheiter hope to raise even more funds this year, with a goal of $75,000.
“My personal goal is that eventually we're giving away $100,000,” Holzscheiter said.
NCSS has used its portion of the proceeds locally to talk to parents, students and health care providers about suicide prevention. The Vermont Chapter of the AFSP also recently started a program for athletic directors, coaches and physical therapists.
“I don’t think the focus needs to just be on parents talking to children. I think we need to focus as a community – teachers, nurses, coaches, friends, everybody,” Andrea Wells said.
Afterglow 2023 kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 with music, food and kids activities going until 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afterglow-tickets-649144788537 .
Can’t attend this year? Make a donation on Venmo @AfterglowFoundationInc.
