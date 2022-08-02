HIGHGATE — In 2021, Franklin County Fields Days set record attendance numbers on Thursday and Friday.
This year, organizer Abigail Gagne said she hopes to see those numbers even higher, as the 2022 fair boasts a slate of new events, a focus on agriculture and a hit line-up of musical acts.
“We're hoping to set new records this year,” she told the Messenger.
The 46th Annual Franklin County Field Days will take over the Highgate Fairgrounds Aug. 4-7. A “Vermont tradition,” the four-day county fair celebrates all things Vermont.
“We’re really promoting what makes Franklin County, Franklin County,” Gagne said.
Like usual, gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday and at 7:30 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Amusement rides open at 12 p.m. everyday. Admission is $15 and includes access to parking, rides, track events, live music and exhibits.
Food vendors, serving up everything from maple doughnuts to pizza to fried pickles and French fries will also be present.
On the track, attendees can expect the demolition derby, tractor pulls and an ATV drag race. In the exhibit halls, be sure to check out the flower show; sugarmaker competitions; 4-H, dairy and horse shows and homemakers demonstrations.
In addition to performances by new musicians like high school student Julia Parent, familiar entertainers are also returning to the stage.
Old Man Garage Band, a local rock group, will perform Friday on the Main Stage, while a Johnny Cash Tribute will return to round out the fair on Sunday.
Veteran performer Jamie Lee Thurston is also coming back to kick off festivities on Thursday night. A Vermont-born country musician, Thurston rocked the stage in 2021 and will surely draw a big crowd again this year, Gagne said.
“We're open to all sorts of talent,” she said. “We want to get new people into the fair. We want them to get exposure. We want people to come and see them.”
Last year, a train was added to the fairgrounds to transport people around the site. Gagne said it was a big hit with both young and older fairgoers and will be returning in 2022. The same company will also be bringing a trampoline, mechanical bulls and a battle zone.
Gagne’s family has been helping to organize Field Days for as long as she can remember. Her grandfather, Fernand Gagne, has been involved for more than 20 years and serves as the fair’s chairman.
Gagne said she grew up attending Field Days every year, enjoying the agricultural exhibits the best. As she got older, she took interest in volunteering and later in having a leadership role.
Now, as the fair’s director of communications, she said she works on the event all-year long, though organizing really starts to rev up in early June.
“I really love all of the agricultural exhibits and seeing the animals and talking to the kids in the 4-H groups,” she said. “I think it's really beneficial. Especially if you are not from around here. And the adrenaline junkie side of me really loves the track events like the demolition derby, the truck pulls, and of course the rides.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.