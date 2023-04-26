ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Maple Festival’s Youth Talent Show is welcoming back a live audience this year for the first time since 2019.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, friends and family can take seats in BFA’s Performing Arts Center to watch and cheer on 34 talented kids.
“I’m really excited about this show,” organizer and director Melissa Belrose said. “With a live audience? Oh my god. It’s just that much better.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s talent show was recorded by Northwest Access Television and friends and family could stream the event from home. This year, tickets can be purchased at the door or during the craft and specialty food show.
The talent show promises to be well-balanced, with a mix of singers, dancers and musicians in grades K-12. There were no auditions this year, so every kid who applied is in the show.
“This is about the kids, so I don't care how good you are,” Belrose said. “If there's somebody in the audience cheering you on, who is really really excited for you, then you’re in. I'm all about the arts and making kids feel good about themselves.”
Bellrose became the show’s organizer in 2017. A self-titled “dance mom” and lover of the arts, she said the opportunity was a natural fit. Her daughter also competed many years ago and was awarded the coveted scholarship from Peoples Trust Company.
“I was at a point in my life where my kids were gone, they were adults, and I said ‘Okay, it's my time to give back. Without a question, I will do it,’” she recalled.
Tom Gallagher, president and CEO at Peoples Trust, came on board as the show’s emcee at the same time. The bank had already been a sponsor, but hadn’t been involved beyond handing over a check. He changed that by getting his staff involved behind the scenes.
“The respect I have for these children, to get up in front of hundreds of individuals with the bright lights on them and to do something that probably most people would be uncomfortable doing, and to nail it, just impresses me so much,” Gallagher said.
Throughout the night, participating youth will perform 3-minute acts and compete for three scholarships, as well as first, second and third place in each age group.
The Rick Manahan Community Scholarship Award is given on behalf of Peoples Trust Company in memory of Rick Manahan, a beloved member of the Franklin County who passed away unexpectedly in 2010.
The Ducham Children Memorial Award was created in 1983 by the Vermont Maple Festival Council to honor the memory of Johnette, David and John Ducham, musical members of the community who perished in a fire.
Belrose also gives out the Director’s Award in memory of Cecile Laroche, a longtime supporter who worked hard to get the financial support the show needed.
“I'm really trying to figure out what I want to do [for the award] because I see these kids from application to performance and so there are so many who stand out to me,” Belrose said.
This year, the audience can look forward to performances from a local youth rock band, a group of singers, a musical duet and many solo acts.
“If you don't leave feeling inspired by these young individuals, you don't have a pulse, I guess,” Gallagher said.
